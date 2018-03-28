Western-Payson's Hickerson stays home, pledges John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Haley Hickerson is just as good with a softball mitt as she is with a basketball in her hands.



But it's the latter the Western-Payson guard plans to pursue in college.



Hickerson pledged to play hoops at John Wood on Tuesday giving her a chance to move forward in her career at a place that checked off all the recruiting boxes.



"I really like John Wood. It's close to home and I felt like it's a great atmosphere, and I felt like it was perfect for me," Hickerson said.



"(Playing college basketball) is something I've always wanted to do and I think it's awesome to have an opportunity to play at the next level, and keep going with my basketball career."



Hickerson adds playing in her back-yard is extra special considering friends and family can come watch her at the Student Activity Center.