Western-Payson's Hickerson stays home, pledges John Wood - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Western-Payson's Hickerson stays home, pledges John Wood

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Haley Hickerson made her commitment to the John Wood women's basketball program official on Tuesday. Haley Hickerson made her commitment to the John Wood women's basketball program official on Tuesday.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Haley Hickerson is just as good with a softball mitt as she is with a basketball in her hands.

But it's the latter the Western-Payson guard plans to pursue in college.

Hickerson pledged to play hoops at John Wood on Tuesday giving her a chance to move forward in her career at a place that checked off all the recruiting boxes.

"I really like John Wood. It's close to home and I felt like it's a great atmosphere, and I felt like it was perfect for me," Hickerson said.

"(Playing college basketball) is something I've always wanted to do and I think it's awesome to have an opportunity to play at the next level, and keep going with my basketball career."

Hickerson adds playing in her back-yard is extra special considering friends and family can come watch her at the Student Activity Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.