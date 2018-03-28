Non-profit asking for volunteers for sexual assault program

Quanada, a non-profit that works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, is searching for volunteers for their sexual assault program.

Volunteers would serve as support after an assault has been reported. Duties would include helping victims understand their legal rights, referrals, and education.

"Basically there to act as a support person, sometimes during the kit, they might want us to stay in their and we'll hold hands," Quanada Executive Megan Duesterhaus said. "We'll explain things, basically just there in a way to as an advocate and a personal assistant.."

Signing up to volunteer is free but the program requires 64 hours of special training.

Currently, the program does not have any volunteers, and they are hoping to find at least four.

Quanada will host a fundraiser at The State Room on April 28 for sexual assault awareness month. The play How I Learned to Drive, a story dealing with sexual abuse, by Paula Vogel with be shown. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

To learn more about Quanada and how to volunteer click here.