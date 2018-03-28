House catches fire near Canton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

House catches fire near Canton

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
A view of the fire from the street.
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Authorities say a girl made it out safely after the home she was in caught fire Wednesday morning in Lewis County, Missouri.

Fire crews were called to a home at Highway 16 and Old Highway 16, west of Canton, around 10:45 a.m. Crews on scene said the fire started in a garage, eventually catching a van on fire before spreading to the house. The van eventually exploded. 

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile was in the home at the time of the fire. They said there was no sign of foul play.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

