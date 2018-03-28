House catches fire near Canton

Two of the hardest hit roads that were washed out due to that flash flooding were Vermont Lane and Florida road.More >>
Two of the hardest hit roads that were washed out due to that flash flooding were Vermont Lane and Florida road.More >>
Keokuk school officials are reviewing their safety procedures after a student walked around school all day with a loaded handgun on Monday.More >>
Keokuk school officials are reviewing their safety procedures after a student walked around school all day with a loaded handgun on Monday.More >>
A second grade teacher from Keokuk's St. Vincent's Catholic School was named the WGEM Golden Apple Award winner for March.
A second grade teacher from Keokuk's St. Vincent's Catholic School was named the WGEM Golden Apple Award winner for March.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning on 36th street near Branchwood Drive in Quincy.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning on 36th street near Branchwood Drive in Quincy.More >>
Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte reported that Oak Street in Quincy, between 2nd and 3rd street, was closed effective immediately.More >>
Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte reported that Oak Street in Quincy, between 2nd and 3rd street, was closed effective immediately.More >>
Records show that a top aide at the Illinois Department of Public Health took a leave of absence to work on political campaigns in the fall of 2016 while the agency faced the baffling return of deadly...More >>
Records show that a top aide at the Illinois Department of Public Health took a leave of absence to work on political campaigns in the fall of 2016 while the agency faced the baffling return of deadly Legionnaires'...More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
A Hannibal man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, will have his trial in Marion County, but it won't be a local jury.More >>
A Hannibal man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, will have his trial in Marion County, but it won't be a local jury.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including allegations a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm got data inappropriately from millions of Facebook users.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including allegations a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm got data inappropriately from millions of Facebook users.More >>
A Quincy priest is getting closer to sainthood. Church leaders and local historians talked about the impact this would have on the community.More >>
A Quincy priest is getting closer to sainthood. Church leaders and local historians talked about the impact this would have on the community.More >>