Doctor urges colon cancer screening

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Many businesses and schools took part in tornado drills in southeast Iowa Wednesday.More >>
First Responders at the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been going through emergency simulator training.More >>
Facebook announced Wednesday that they have made their privacy tools easier to find and use.More >>
A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-states by giving them a heads up on skin cancer free of charge.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner is unconcerned that his Public Health Department's chief of staff took a 2016 leave of absence for political campaigning while the Quincy veterans home battled Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Brandon Dowdy will step down as CEO of the YMCA of West Central Illinois effective April 6th, according to YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp.More >>
Quanada, a non-profit that works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, is searching for volunteers for their sexual assault program.More >>
Illinois State Police say a crash after 4 p.m. Tuesday sent two adults and a juvenile to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Dentistry could be the next profession to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
