Doctor urges colon cancer screening

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, and it develops when cells called polyps in the body start to grow out of control, according to the American Cancer Society.

Family history, heavy drinking, and smoking can contribute to colon cancer, according Dr. Harsha Polavarapu with Blessing Hospital.

Men and women age 50 and up are the most high risk group. Often people do not show symptoms, which is why it is important to be screened, added Dr. Harsha Polavarapu.

Cancer survivor Mandi Abbott was screened at age 60, when her doctor discovered polyps in her colon four years ago.

"Colon cancer doesn't care and it doesn't matter who it is, it doesn't matter, what family your in and I'm a prime example of that."

Abbott had surgery to remove the polyps and added she has not had any more problems, but tries to maintain a health diet and active lifestyle.

"Colon cancer can be totally preventable and if we catch it early we can cure it," Dr. Polavarapu said.

Noticeable symptoms for colon cancer may include a change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, rectal bleeding with bright red blood and cramping/abdominal pain, according to the American Cancer Society.

