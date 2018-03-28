YMCA of West Central Illinois' CEO resigns

Brandon Dowdy will step down as CEO of the YMCA of West Central Illinois effective April 6th, according to YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp.

Dowdy will be moving to Naples, Florida, to work in development for another non-profit organization, Terwelp stated.

Dowdy moved to Quincy from Naples to accept the CEO position two and a half years ago.

The decision to leave was not an easy one, Dowdy stated, “I’m going to miss the people I work with and the community (the YMCA) serves. The move is a good one, both professionally and personally.”

Terwelp stated Jamie Veach, who is Senior Executive Director of the Quincy Family YMCA, was named interim CEO by the board at its March 22 meeting.

A timeline has not been established to find a replacement for Dowdy, however, Terwelp stated the process will likely take six months.

YMCA members and the community are invited to a reception for Dowdy on Wednesday, April 4 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Quincy Family YMCA.