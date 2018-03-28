John Wood maintains steady enrollment, bucks statewide trend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood maintains steady enrollment, bucks statewide trend

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
John Wood has maintained a steady Spring enrollment.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Community colleges across Illinois are dealing with an enrollment decline but a local school has been able to stay steady over the last four years.

At John Wood Community College, school officials said on Wednesday that despite community colleges in Illinois seeing a 15% drop in Spring Enrollment, they are 1 of 4 schools in the state who have defied that trend.

Director of Public Relations and Marketing Tracy Orne said the college is constantly looking at ways to grow enrollment.

"While we've held steady in the last four years, we also know that we have work to do." Orne said. "We have projections that we want to meet. We want to grow. So it's a constant challenge to find ways to attract and retain students."

Adding men's and women's soccer, as well as women's volleyball in the coming school year is one of the ways they are hoping to do so.

They have also started a program that provides students in Missouri an up to 40 percent discount on tuition.

"We really looked at everything we can do, and everything we can control." Orne said. "What can we do to attract and retain students in different ways? What can we do to be more efficient and effective in how we operate? And I think a combination of those things has helped us."

The college has also started a program where students can finish two years of college before even graduating high school.

Those programs are set to begin in the Fall.

