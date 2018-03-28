4th of July Fireworks moving to Quincy riverfront

The fireworks will take place at the Quincy riverfront.

A summer tradition in the Tri-states will have a different home this year.

The 2018 Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Clat Adams Park on the Quincy riverfront.

Organizers said on Wednesday that the decision to move the event from the Veterans' Home to the riverfront is because it's the 25 year anniversary of the Great Flood of '93.

The event aims to honor those who gave their time to help out community members, as well as those who have served our country.

"It's a great community. People care about each other and all of that." WGEM VP/General Manager Carlos Fernandez said. "When you stop to think about it, the people in Quincy, they live up on a bluff, so they're not going to be flooded. They were spending all of their time, helping people out."

The event is free to the public, and fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 p.m.

"It's just a good time." Fernandez added. "You know a good chance to just enjoy and realize the great freedoms that we enjoy each and every day because of the efforts so many people put in the past."