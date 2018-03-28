Hannibal Regional offering free skin cancer screenings

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
Dentistry could be the next profession to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
Hannibal Regional is celebrating a 25 year milestone.More >>
The Clark County School District is taking extra measures to make sure its students and staff are safer during the school day.More >>
Quincy officials are looking at yet another option in an effort to deal with the city's $1.8 million budget shortfall.More >>
Monday's flooding threatened a historic bridge in Monroe County.More >>
On April 3rd, voters in 4 counties will be asked to disband the Highway 36 transportation development district.More >>
Two of the hardest hit roads that were washed out due to that flash flooding were Vermont Lane and Florida road.More >>
Keokuk school officials are reviewing their safety procedures after a student walked around school all day with a loaded handgun on Monday.More >>
A second grade teacher from Keokuk's St. Vincent's Catholic School was named the WGEM Golden Apple Award winner for March.
