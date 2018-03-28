Hannibal Regional offering free skin cancer screenings

A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-States by giving them an early warning on skin cancer free of charge.

Starting in April, Hannibal Regional will be offering free skin cancer screenings.

Dr. Schuyler Metlis said these screenings will provide residents with an early warning if they do in fact have skin cancers.

He added that a warning can mean the difference between life and death.

"Skin cancer, if you can catch it early, you can cure it in almost all the cases." Dr. Metlis said. "Whereas if you leave it go, you can wind up with certain kinds of bad scaring and bad defects. It doesn't look very good and some kinds can spread and kill you. "

The free screenings will take place through June.