Facebook makes privacy tools easier to find following security breach

Facebook announced Wednesday that they have made their privacy tools easier to find and use.

Following a security breach that exposed personal data of millions of users, Facebook's VP and Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan and VP and Deputy General Counsel Ashlie Beringer announced the new settings in a post on Facebook's Newsroom site Wednesday.

Facebook stated they have been working on these updates for some time, but expedited their release following the events of the past several days.

In addition to Wednesday's changes, Facebook stated they are taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people in more control of their privacy.

Wednesday's changes include:

A redesigned settings menu to make things easier to find.

A new Privacy Shortcuts menu where users can control their data in a few taps.

Tools to find, download and delete Facebook data.

Facebook also stated that in the coming weeks they will update their Terms of Service and Data Policy. These updates will be about transparency, not about gaining new rights to collect, use or share data.

Facebook stated that they have worked with regulators, legislators and privacy experts on these changes and updates.