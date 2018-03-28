Holy Trinity breaks ground on new elementary school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Holy Trinity breaks ground on new elementary school

Posted:
Students cut the ribbon in the gym. Students cut the ribbon in the gym.
Golden shovels break ground at the school. Golden shovels break ground at the school.
Students throw up construction hats after the ceremony. Students throw up construction hats after the ceremony.
Holy Trinity Elementary in West Point, Iowa. Holy Trinity Elementary in West Point, Iowa.
Students and families pack the gym for the ceremony. Students and families pack the gym for the ceremony.
WEST POINT, Ia. (WGEM) -

After 14 months of fundraising, ground was broken Wednesday morning for a new elementary school in Lee County.

Holy Trinity Elementary held a ceremony in the elementary gym in West Point, Iowa.

The school raised close to $6 million to start construction.

Current students and staff are moving to the high school as crews empty the building and prepare it for demolition. 

"It honest to God is a magical journey," Principal Mike Sheeran said. "I think every community that gets something new like this, especially a school is going to change the future for thousands of people over time." 

"I thought it would take a couple of years," Dennis Menke said. "Our fundraising took only 12 months."

Demolition should take two weeks and construction on the new building will begin after that.

The school hopes to have it complete sometime in 2019. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.