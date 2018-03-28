Holy Trinity breaks ground on new elementary school

Students and families pack the gym for the ceremony.

Students throw up construction hats after the ceremony.

Students cut the ribbon in the gym.

After 14 months of fundraising, ground was broken Wednesday morning for a new elementary school in Lee County.

Holy Trinity Elementary held a ceremony in the elementary gym in West Point, Iowa.

The school raised close to $6 million to start construction.

Current students and staff are moving to the high school as crews empty the building and prepare it for demolition.

"It honest to God is a magical journey," Principal Mike Sheeran said. "I think every community that gets something new like this, especially a school is going to change the future for thousands of people over time."

"I thought it would take a couple of years," Dennis Menke said. "Our fundraising took only 12 months."

Demolition should take two weeks and construction on the new building will begin after that.

The school hopes to have it complete sometime in 2019.