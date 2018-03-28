Iowa tests tornado sirens during Severe Weather Awareness Week

Sirens are also located in Fort Madison and Denmark.

Emergency managers say have a plan in the event of an emergency situation.

Close up of the speakers on the sirens.

Tornado sirens in Keokuk off of Messenger and Decatur Street.

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Many businesses and schools took part in tornado drills in southeast Iowa Wednesday.



Steve Cirrina with Lee County Emergency Management says the sirens in Keokuk, Fort Madison, and Denmark went off in the morning around 10 a.m.

This week helps people prepare for severe weather situations and he says there are a few things you can do at home.

"The whole idea behind this is to say hey, you know that threat is still out there," Cirrina said. "You need to be prepared. Have that kit and make sure it is full with water and food. Also have a first aid kit with batteries, radios, and flash lights and things like that in there."

Thursday's event focuses on Flash Flooding. For more information on how to sign up for severe weather alerts, Signing up for AlertIowa is easy and free.

You can go towww.leecountyema.com and click on the AlertIowa logo and follow the instructions.

Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management has information on individual and family preparedness at www.beready.iowa.gov.

The National Weather Service the National Weather Service will promote severe weather safety on their website www.weather.gov/dvn and by issuing informative public information statements.

Additional information about severe weather, emergency preparedness and family safety can be found at www.ready.gov or www.beready.iowa.gov.