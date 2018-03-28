First responders train with virtual tools in Lee County

Deputies had to put down gun and equipment on them before staring the simulation.

Deputies shooting the gun when the situation called for it.

Video of the event unfolding in front of the deputies eyes.

Deputies using virtual guns and equipment to do the training.

First Responders at the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been going through emergency simulator training.

Police officers and deputies from across the county spent the day reviewing real-life situations like a break in, stabbing, active shooter, and traffic stops.

South Iowa Crime Commission hosted the event and reserve deputies said it's good to keep on the training when you don't do it every single day.

"It's very close to the real thing," Hank Hustus said. "I was very impressed with it and I didn't know what I was going to do."

"We do a lot of hands on training, but I have never been able to do this machine simulator before," Jason Dinwiddie said, "It was good training."

Carrie Folkerts with the crime commission said staff can get five to eight trained in 30 minutes using the virtual training and it may take hours if you use a group of people to act out scenarios.