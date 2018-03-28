First responders train with virtual tools in Lee County

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-states by giving them a heads up on skin cancer free of charge.More >>
A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-states by giving them a heads up on skin cancer free of charge.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner is unconcerned that his Public Health Department's chief of staff took a 2016 leave of absence for political campaigning while the Quincy veterans home battled Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner is unconcerned that his Public Health Department's chief of staff took a 2016 leave of absence for political campaigning while the Quincy veterans home battled Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Brandon Dowdy will step down as CEO of the YMCA of West Central Illinois effective April 6th, according to YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp.More >>
Brandon Dowdy will step down as CEO of the YMCA of West Central Illinois effective April 6th, according to YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp.More >>
Illinois State Police say a crash after 4 p.m. Tuesday sent two adults and a juvenile to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Illinois State Police say a crash after 4 p.m. Tuesday sent two adults and a juvenile to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Dentistry could be the next profession to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
Dentistry could be the next profession to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
Hannibal Regional is celebrating a 25 year milestone.More >>
Hannibal Regional is celebrating a 25 year milestone.More >>
The Clark County School District is taking extra measures to make sure its students and staff are safer during the school day.More >>
The Clark County School District is taking extra measures to make sure its students and staff are safer during the school day.More >>
Quincy officials are looking at yet another option in an effort to deal with the city's $1.8 million budget shortfall.More >>
Quincy officials are looking at yet another option in an effort to deal with the city's $1.8 million budget shortfall.More >>
Monday's flooding threatened a historic bridge in Monroe County.More >>
Monday's flooding threatened a historic bridge in Monroe County.More >>