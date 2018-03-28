Hearings planned ahead of automatic voter registration - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hearings planned ahead of automatic voter registration

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Public hearings will begin next month throughout Illinois regarding the state's automatic voter registration system. 

Under the new system, people will be automatically registered to vote when they apply for or renew a driver's license. Even though the new system will be more convenient, Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh says it could hurt voter turnout. 

"Now you're going to have people who are registered to vote that don't want to vote and your turnout percentage is going to be lower," said Venvertloh. "So if you've got only people who are on your rolls that want to be on your rolls you're going to have a higher turnout percentage wise. "

Governor Bruce Rauner approved the automatic voter registration law in August. The measure will take effect July 1. 

