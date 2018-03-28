Macomb's Fuhr, Hare take next step in basketball careers

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- If his steady progress at the high school basketball level is any indication John Fuhr's best playing days are likely still in front of him.



The Macomb senior big man has risen from unknown commodity to a reliable presence in the paint.



Fuhr put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon and signed on with the Central College basketball program for a four year future in Pella, Iowa.



Macomb head coach Jeremy Anderson says the Bombers were incredibly fortunate to have a player like Fuhr, who's just as good off the court as he is on it.



Fuhr says he's spent plenty of time preparing for a shot at the next level.



"I've worked for six years to try to get to this point and go further my career in basketball. I think that this really shows the work has paid off," Fuhr said.



Fuhr adds Central offers the complete package.



"They offer my major which is exercise science and that's their most popular major, which most of their athletes go into, and it just really seemed like a good fit for me. It clicked in all the places that it needed to."



Fuhr plans on elevating his skills even more in order to be able to step out and contribute from the perimeter as well.



The second Bomber to sign on the dotted line was the girls basketball program's top scorer from this past season.



Jordyn Hare pledged to continue her career at Illinois Central College.



Hare says she's eager to join a team fresh off a fifth place finish at the Division II junior college national tournament.



"They are a solid program. They win games. They know the game of basketball and Coach (Karrie) Redeker is an awesome coach. She's an awesome person and I know she's going to push me on the court and off the court," Hare indicated.



"Running 'The System' this year gave me the confidence to shoot the three ball, but I'm still technically a post player that can rebound and make hook shots. Hopefully that will help me next year."



Hare averaged 13 points and seven rebounds a game during her senior season. She also led the team in steals and blocks.