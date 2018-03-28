Scotland County's Creek off to North Central Missouri

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- One of the area's premiere softball players knows where she plans to call home for the next two years.



Scotland County's Ashleigh Creek made her college commitment official Wednesday morning.



Creek decided to continue her career in the circle by signing at North Central Missouri College.



The Tigers' ace was very particular in choosing her next stop both on and off the diamond.



"Picking a school for me has been a really big deal. I wanted to go somewhere I could call home for the next two years, but also a coach that understood me and the way I play," Creek said.



"Just going and meeting everyone, and the atmosphere with the coach, and the school, it just felt right."



Creek says she will continue to pitch at the next level. But she will also get a chance to play some first base.