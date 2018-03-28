Hannibal schools set to launch new safety app

Schools across the Tri-States are beefing up security and Hannibal schools are no different.

Schools across the Tri-States are beefing up security and Hannibal schools are no different. They will soon roll out new safety measures at the middle school and high school.

It's called The Bully Box: a student goes onto the free app and reports either bullying or other school safety concerns including weapons, drugs or fights.

The report then goes to a school administrators email, alerting them of the situation.

"Some students don't feel comfortable going to the office reporting things so I think the app will help them feel a little more comfortable and keep other students safe," said Hannibal High School Junior Cedric Singleton.

Singleton says he appreciates the efforts made by school administrators to stay on top of safety issues.

"There's other school districts that haven't done anything yet," said Singleton. "I'm glad Hannibal is taking steps in the right direction."

This pro-active approach is following numerous outcries by Hannibal parents wanting to see more safety measures implemented. Concerns only heightened with recent school shootings around the country.

Just last week, parents voiced their concerns at a school board meeting saying more needed to be done.

Hannibal parent Heather Peters says she's impressed with what the public schools are doing.

She has kids in private school and is now considering transferring them to public school.

"From what I've heard about what they're going to implement I feel that it would be safer for them," said Peters. "So I feel like going from a private school to a public school, we'd be more comfortable sending out daughter there, as well as our other four children once they get to that age."

The district will also be implementing metal detector wands to be used at the high school as well as the middle school. Business Manager Rich Stilley says they're still working out the legalities for those. Students should begin seeing the wands in a couple of weeks.