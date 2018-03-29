Wednesday's Area Scores - March 28

**High School Baseball**
Palmyra: 3
QND: 1
Jacob Kroeger: 6.2 IP, one hit allowed
Noah Mencer: RBI
Macomb: 4
Beardstown: 3
Brandon Bickers: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's
Macon: 12
Clark County: 3
**High School Softball**
Calhoun: 8
QND: 2
(Game 1)
Calhoun: 11
QND: 6
(Game 2)
Kassidy Kenning: HR
West Hancock: 2
Illini West: 6
(Game 1)
West Hancock: 0
Illini West: 12
(Game 2)
Southeastern: 3
Macomb: 13
Maggie Swanson: 2-3, 2 RBI's
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Alton Marquette: 0
QND: 2
Morgan Evans/Taylor Keck: goals
Lady Raiders: (7-0-1), out-shot Marquette 17-1
**High School Track and Field**
(Knox County Invitational)
-- Highland wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 100/400/Long Jump
Dylan Threlkeld (South Shelby) - 800/1600
Logan Miller (Knox County) - Shot Put/Javelin
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby) - 1600/3200
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Highland: 171
2) Clark County: 195
3) South Shelby: 238
*Medalist* Dalton Klocke (Highland): 40
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 7
William Penn: 2
(Game 1)
Cassie Burris: 3 RBI's
Culver-Stockton: 5
William Penn: 3
(Game 2)
Morgan Ledbetter: GW RBI
Wildcats: (15-12, 12-4)
