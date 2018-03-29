Wednesday's Area Scores - March 28 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - March 28

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Nolan Wosman and Palmyra earned a 3-1 road win at QND. Nolan Wosman and Palmyra earned a 3-1 road win at QND.

**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 3
QND: 1
Jacob Kroeger: 6.2 IP, one hit allowed
Noah Mencer: RBI

Macomb: 4
Beardstown: 3
Brandon Bickers: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's

Macon: 12
Clark County: 3


**High School Softball**

Calhoun: 8
QND: 2
(Game 1)

Calhoun: 11
QND: 6
(Game 2)
Kassidy Kenning: HR

West Hancock: 2
Illini West: 6
(Game 1)

West Hancock: 0
Illini West: 12
(Game 2)

Southeastern: 3
Macomb: 13
Maggie Swanson: 2-3, 2 RBI's


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Alton Marquette: 0
QND: 2
Morgan Evans/Taylor Keck: goals
Lady Raiders: (7-0-1), out-shot Marquette 17-1


**High School Track and Field**

(Knox County Invitational)
-- Highland wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 100/400/Long Jump
Dylan Threlkeld (South Shelby) - 800/1600
Logan Miller (Knox County) - Shot Put/Javelin
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby) - 1600/3200


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Highland: 171
2) Clark County: 195
3) South Shelby: 238
*Medalist* Dalton Klocke (Highland): 40


**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 7
William Penn: 2
(Game 1)
Cassie Burris: 3 RBI's

Culver-Stockton: 5
William Penn: 3
(Game 2)
Morgan Ledbetter: GW RBI
Wildcats: (15-12, 12-4)

