Wednesday's Area Scores - March 28

Nolan Wosman and Palmyra earned a 3-1 road win at QND.

**High School Baseball**



Palmyra: 3

QND: 1

Jacob Kroeger: 6.2 IP, one hit allowed

Noah Mencer: RBI



Macomb: 4

Beardstown: 3

Brandon Bickers: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's



Macon: 12

Clark County: 3





**High School Softball**



Calhoun: 8

QND: 2

(Game 1)



Calhoun: 11

QND: 6

(Game 2)

Kassidy Kenning: HR



West Hancock: 2

Illini West: 6

(Game 1)



West Hancock: 0

Illini West: 12

(Game 2)



Southeastern: 3

Macomb: 13

Maggie Swanson: 2-3, 2 RBI's





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Alton Marquette: 0

QND: 2

Morgan Evans/Taylor Keck: goals

Lady Raiders: (7-0-1), out-shot Marquette 17-1





**High School Track and Field**



(Knox County Invitational)

-- Highland wins both team titles

*Multiple Event Winners*

Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 100/400/Long Jump

Dylan Threlkeld (South Shelby) - 800/1600

Logan Miller (Knox County) - Shot Put/Javelin

Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby) - 1600/3200





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Highland: 171

2) Clark County: 195

3) South Shelby: 238

*Medalist* Dalton Klocke (Highland): 40





**College Softball**



Culver-Stockton: 7

William Penn: 2

(Game 1)

Cassie Burris: 3 RBI's



Culver-Stockton: 5

William Penn: 3

(Game 2)

Morgan Ledbetter: GW RBI

Wildcats: (15-12, 12-4)