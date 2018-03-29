Two drug arrests in Ursa Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two drug arrests in Ursa Illinois

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Cory Gansz and Noah Geske Cory Gansz and Noah Geske
URSA, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that two Ursa men were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.

VonderHaar stated that Noah Geske, 18 and Cory Gansz, 20 were taken into custody and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Gansz was additionally charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30 grams or more.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Street in Ursa, Illinois, where they discovered cannabis wax and cannabis, VonderHaar stated.

Both men are lodged at the Adams County Jail.

