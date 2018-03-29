Committee hopes diversity and inclusion academy could help Quincy grow

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off their first Diversity & Inclusion Academy on May 2.

The eight-session academy held every other week, will feature guest speakers from DOT Foods, the University of Illinois Extension Office, and representatives of the Tracy Family Foundation.

Their mission is to stress the importance of including people from different cultures and backgrounds and how it impacts the community and businesses.

“Research indicates that diversity and inclusion allow for greater innovation, retention of employees, and increases a company’s bottom line. Diversity happens organically; inclusion must be intentional," Latonya Brock, executive director of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce said.

More than 23 hours of training and guest speakers will participate in the academy. Jerry Douglas will present during week four of the training to discuss case studies involving racism.

"Today especially in our society it's critical, there are so many talented people of diversity backgrounds and when we don't include everyone, then we all lose out," Douglas said.

Diversity and inclusion committee member Joi Cuartero Austin feels having a melting point of people in any situation, whether it is in a business or the community.

"It just gives a lot of different types of experiences and I think that we trouble sometimes connecting with people and understanding people," Austin said.

The cost is $250 a person for chamber members and $350 a person for non-members. Reservations are due Monday April 23.

To sign up for the academy click here.