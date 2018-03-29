Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that two Ursa men were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that two Ursa men were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
A Keokuk High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a loaded gun inside the school, according to principal Adam Magliari.More >>
A Keokuk High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a loaded gun inside the school, according to principal Adam Magliari.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson reported that a Burlington, Iowa, woman was arrested in Hamilton Friday after fleeing police.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson reported that a Burlington, Iowa, woman was arrested in Hamilton Friday after fleeing police.More >>
A man who has been protesting at various locations across Quincy, including Quincy Senior High School, was arrested Friday morning, according to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
A man who has been protesting at various locations across Quincy, including Quincy Senior High School, was arrested Friday morning, according to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
Hancock County authorities said two 18 year old men and two male juveniles were arrested Thursday morning in connection with burglaries and vandalism in the Keokuk and Hancock County area.More >>
Hancock County authorities said two 18 year old men and two male juveniles were arrested Thursday morning in connection with burglaries and vandalism in the Keokuk and Hancock County area.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>