Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.

Victoria Norell was accused of using a knife to stab Zachary Meyers, her then boyfriend.

In exchange for not putting the victim through a trial, at the victim's request, Clayton recommended a 15-year sentence.

Clayton stated Norell entered a plea and will serve 85% of her sentence. Meyers agreed with this disposition and was not present at sentencing, according to Clayton.

According to the court documents, Norell said she heard voices and knew she had no other choice than to kill Meyer. She said she got a sharp knife and waited for Meyers to come home.

Court documents stated when Meyers got home, Norell stabbed him multiple times on the porch.

Norell underwent a mental evaluation that revealed issues but indicated that she was legally competent to proceed instead of getting committed to the Department of Mental Health.

Meyers has made a full recovery, according to Clayton.

