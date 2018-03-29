Canton crews maintain aging levee ahead of spring flooding

The mayor hopes this work will be completed in the next few weeks.

Only a levee sits between the small town of Canton, Missouri, and the mighty Mississippi river. Residents who lived here during the flood of 1993 know how powerful its waters are.

"People came up and stored stuff up in our house. People stayed up at Culver Stockton College but then we had to come down and sand bag. And the downtown was pretty much dead. People had moved out." said Erin Allison who lives in Canton.

That's why the city has crews working on the levee right now. They're clearing out diversion channels that direct water around the city.

"The way that the water was meandering through, what you would end up with is the potential for that water notching into the levee and causing issues at the base of the levee." said Mayor Jarrod Phillips.

Phillips said this maintenance work has not been done since the levee was created. That's why he said it's crucial for it to be completed now because without the levee, there is no Canton.

"A good portion of the residents would be displaced. The central business district would be inundated. Our school district would be inundated." stated Phillips.

All of that and more if the levee were to fail. Residents said they are happy that city is being proactive to keep the levee intact.



"I'm a teacher so for me, as an educator, the school would disappear. but then our downtown, our livelihood would also have a hard time, I think, coming back." added Allison.

The mayor says they hope to wrap up this project in the next few weeks.

This is the second phase of a two part project. The first phase cost around 47 thousand dollars while this phase will cost about 25 thousand dollars.