Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Beth Haven nursing home officials say they don't have enough staff to provide transportation at all hours of the day. Beth Haven nursing home officials say they don't have enough staff to provide transportation at all hours of the day.

When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night. 

That's why nursing homes and the Marion county ambulance district are working on a solution to fix this problem.

Beth Haven Nursing Home's CEO Paul Ewert said they don't have the staff to transport residents 24 hours a day.

He said several homes in Marion county are currently in negotiations with the ambulance district to offer more transportation.

"It's not an emergency kind of thing but it definitely is a quality of life kind of thing. The better place for them to be is in the nursing home. If they're done at 1 o'clock in the morning. We don't want them to wait until 6 o'clock in the morning when our driver comes in." he said.

Ewert added that they hope to have negotiations worked out in the next month.
 

