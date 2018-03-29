Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
Community colleges across Illinois are dealing with an enrollment decline but a local school has been able to stay steady over the last four years.More >>
Community colleges across Illinois are dealing with an enrollment decline but a local school has been able to stay steady over the last four years.More >>
A summer tradition in the Tri-states will have a different home this year.More >>
A summer tradition in the Tri-states will have a different home this year.More >>
After 14 months of fundraising, ground was broken Wednesday morning for a new elementary school in Lee County.More >>
After 14 months of fundraising, ground was broken Wednesday morning for a new elementary school in Lee County.More >>
It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Many businesses and schools took part in tornado drills in southeast Iowa Wednesday.More >>
It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Many businesses and schools took part in tornado drills in southeast Iowa Wednesday.More >>
First Responders at the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been going through emergency simulator training.More >>
First Responders at the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been going through emergency simulator training.More >>
Facebook announced Wednesday that they have made their privacy tools easier to find and use.More >>
Facebook announced Wednesday that they have made their privacy tools easier to find and use.More >>
A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-states by giving them a heads up on skin cancer free of charge.More >>
A local hospital is hoping it can help residents in the Tri-states by giving them a heads up on skin cancer free of charge.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner is unconcerned that his Public Health Department's chief of staff took a 2016 leave of absence for political campaigning while the Quincy veterans home battled Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner is unconcerned that his Public Health Department's chief of staff took a 2016 leave of absence for political campaigning while the Quincy veterans home battled Legionnaires' disease.More >>