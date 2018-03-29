WIU opens food pantry on campus

A new service is now available for students at Western Illinois University who find themselves in need of help.



A food pantry opened on campus Thursday and is available for all who have a valid WIU I.D. card, regardless of income. Founders of the pantry say they learned many students were having difficulty with their meal plan money running out or if they live off campus -- affording food altogether. The pantry can be found in a former ticket booth in the southeast corner of Hanson Field.



"With the state of the economy, students are now forced to incur much more of the expensive of going to college on their own," said Emily Shupe, WIU Assistant Professor in Dietetics. "They don't have the resources that they had in the past and therefore food is one of the things that often is lacking in their daily life."



A student survey conducted over the past 18 months found that 48 percent of students reported going hungry over the previous 30 days. The survey also found that 62 percent said they would use the pantry on campus. The pantry will be open from noon until 5 p.m. every Thursday for the remainder of the semester.