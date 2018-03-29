Quincy-to-Peoria St. Jude Run open house

Would you ever consider running from Quincy to Peoria?

For the 14th year, a group of Tri- State runners will embark on the more than 130-mile trek-- all to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Thursday night, an open house was held where organizers told the public about the impact of funds raised for St. Jude.

"We find it very important to run for the kids and families of St. Jude," said Run Coordinator Becky Haskins. "St. Jude makes it its mission to not bill the families, the families do not receive a bill for the medical services, they receive housing support, food support."

This year's run from Quincy to Peoria will take place August 3-4.

The run has raised more than $1-million for St. Jude since its inception in 2005.

