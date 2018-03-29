Fort Madison Signing Day: Teammates plan to stay the same at next level

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- For the Fort Madison High School athletic department few days compare to the annual spring Signing Day ceremony.



A dozen Bloodhounds took the next step in their careers on Wednesday in sports ranging from softball to volleyball, tennis to football, and basketball to track and field.



A pair of the boys basketball team's top seniors from this past season are remaining teammates, Treavor James-Kokjohn and Kaleb Cresswell, are heading to Graceland which last week won the NAIA national championship.



"I definitely have to get a lot quicker with my feet and my defense, and got to work on my shot," James-Kokjohn said.



"I have to get that off faster at the college level and I just got to learn how to compete."



According to Cresswell, "I think I need to learn a lot on ball handling if I'm going to be playing at the next level. It's a lot faster and I'm going to have to get in the weight room and get more athletic. I also think extending my range would help a lot (because) in college the three-point line is backed up a little bit."



The softball pipeline to Southeastern Community College continued as the Blackhawks earned the signatures of Sadie Smithburg and Kamryn Bailey.



Both were more than comfortable with the decisions they made.



"I picked Southeastern because when I was younger I was a bat girl for Southeastern," Smithburg said. "I liked the environment and the small school."



According to Bailey, "I'm really excited to get to move on to the next level and play the sport that I love, and getting to (sign) with all of my teammates has been an awesome experience."



More from Fort Madison Signing Day coming Friday on WGEM News at 6.