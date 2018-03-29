Nalaxone training held in Carthage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Nalaxone training held in Carthage

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
This Overdose Rescue Kit was given to those who completed the Opioid Overdose Awareness and Education Training. This Overdose Rescue Kit was given to those who completed the Opioid Overdose Awareness and Education Training.
An antidote, known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. An antidote, known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Chris Schaffner talking with a group of about 70 people. Chris Schaffner talking with a group of about 70 people.
The Midwest has seen a 70% increase in overdoses between 2016 and 2017. The Midwest has seen a 70% increase in overdoses between 2016 and 2017.
Thursday's training was free for everyone from law enforcement to a group of nursing students from WIU. Thursday's training was free for everyone from law enforcement to a group of nursing students from WIU.
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

An antidote, known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. On Thursday, an organization handed it out for free to those who attended and completed the Opioid Awareness and Education Training in Carthage. 

"The CDC reports that there is 175 opioid related overdose deaths everyday around the country," said Chris Schaffner, grant coordinator for the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. 

Schaffner says the Midwest has seen a 70% increase in overdoses between 2016 and 2017. 

"The Midwest is hit particularly hard and often because we're rural, we lack resources," said Schaffner. 

Thursday's training was free for everyone from law enforcement to a group of nursing students from WIU, including Monica Brooks who says opioid overdoses have been a big topic of discussion during her schooling. 

"I think it starts with nurses because we are the ones who administer drugs and do patient education," said Brooks. "I think it's important that we understand the importance of what is going on right now so we can teach the patients about it."

With overdoses happening everywhere from an alleyway to a public restroom, Brooks says she wants to have Narcan on hand just in case. 

"If I saw someone was having some sort of narcotic opioid reaction then I would be able to give the Narcan for that," said Brooks.

Thursday's training was sponsored by the Hancock County Opioid Task Force. If you're interested in being a part of this group visit the group's Facebook page by clicking here. 

Click here for more information on Narcan and how to administer it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.