Nalaxone training held in Carthage

An antidote, known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. On Thursday, an organization handed it out for free to those who attended and completed the Opioid Awareness and Education Training in Carthage.

"The CDC reports that there is 175 opioid related overdose deaths everyday around the country," said Chris Schaffner, grant coordinator for the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program.

Schaffner says the Midwest has seen a 70% increase in overdoses between 2016 and 2017.

"The Midwest is hit particularly hard and often because we're rural, we lack resources," said Schaffner.

Thursday's training was free for everyone from law enforcement to a group of nursing students from WIU, including Monica Brooks who says opioid overdoses have been a big topic of discussion during her schooling.

"I think it starts with nurses because we are the ones who administer drugs and do patient education," said Brooks. "I think it's important that we understand the importance of what is going on right now so we can teach the patients about it."

With overdoses happening everywhere from an alleyway to a public restroom, Brooks says she wants to have Narcan on hand just in case.

"If I saw someone was having some sort of narcotic opioid reaction then I would be able to give the Narcan for that," said Brooks.

