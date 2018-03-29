Nalaxone training held in Carthage

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.More >>
The U.S. Treasury has ruled that Illinois homeowners who prepaid their 2018 property taxes last year will receive the full state and local tax deduction.More >>
Schools across the Tri-States are beefing up security and Hannibal schools are no different. They will soon roll out new safety measures at the middle school and high school.More >>
Public hearings will begin next month throughout Illinois regarding the state's automatic voter registration system.More >>
Authorities say a girl made it out safely after the home she was in caught fire Wednesday morning in Lewis County, Missouri.More >>
Community colleges across Illinois are dealing with an enrollment decline but a local school has been able to stay steady over the last four years.More >>
A summer tradition in the Tri-states will have a different home this year.More >>
