Growing economy has impact on the Tri-States

The local economy is set to benefit as the national economy is expected to grow 2.9% this year.

The National Association for Business Economics says the growth would be the best economic performance in three years.

Local economic officials say this could help companies expand and bring more people to the area, but there's also a downside to the growing economy.

"The GDP is growing faster than the population," said Marcel Wagner with the Great River Economic Development Foundation. "We have a workforce shortage as it is right now in our region. It's only going to stay the same or get worse."

