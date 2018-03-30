Thursday's Area Scores - March 29

**High School Track and Field, Boys**



(QHS Triangular Meet)

-- Quincy's Jordan Johnson sets new personal record and program record in discus (194'3")

-- Johnson breaks program's previous best set by Pat McCulla in 1977





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Hannibal: 174

2) Highland: 175

*Medalist* Hunter Parker (Hannibal): 37 **hole-in-one on No. 9 hole**



1) South Shelby: 212

2) Brookfield: 232

*Medalist* Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 38





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Moberly: 0

Hannibal: 10

Shelby Stine: 4 goals

Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick

Lady Pirates: (3-0, 2-0)



Quincy High: 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin: 2





**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 9

Palmyra: 8

Dax Floweree: 4 RBI's



Liberty: 1

QND: 11

-- 6 Innings

Dylan Venvertloh: 3 hits, 4 RBI's





**High School Softball**



Liberty: 12

QND: 10



JX Routt: 7

Brown County: 17

Hallie Laning: 5 RBI's





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Culver-Stockton: 0

Lindenwood-Belleville: 3

25-20, 25-22, 25-19

James Heisse: 26 assists

Wildcats: (6-18)