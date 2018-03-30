Thursday's Area Scores - March 29 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - March 29

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy High outlasted Palmyra 9-8 at QU Stadium. Quincy High outlasted Palmyra 9-8 at QU Stadium.

**High School Track and Field, Boys**

(QHS Triangular Meet)
-- Quincy's Jordan Johnson sets new personal record and program record in discus (194'3")
-- Johnson breaks program's previous best set by Pat McCulla in 1977


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 174
2) Highland: 175
*Medalist* Hunter Parker (Hannibal): 37  **hole-in-one on No. 9 hole**

1) South Shelby: 212
2) Brookfield: 232
*Medalist* Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 38


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Moberly: 0
Hannibal: 10
Shelby Stine: 4 goals
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick
Lady Pirates: (3-0, 2-0)

Quincy High: 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin: 2


**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 9
Palmyra: 8
Dax Floweree: 4 RBI's

Liberty: 1
QND: 11
-- 6 Innings
Dylan Venvertloh: 3 hits, 4 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Liberty: 12
QND: 10

JX Routt: 7
Brown County: 17
Hallie Laning: 5 RBI's


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Culver-Stockton: 0
Lindenwood-Belleville: 3
25-20, 25-22, 25-19
James Heisse: 26 assists
Wildcats: (6-18)

