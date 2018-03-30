Thursday's Area Scores - March 29

**High School Track and Field, Boys**
(QHS Triangular Meet)
-- Quincy's Jordan Johnson sets new personal record and program record in discus (194'3")
-- Johnson breaks program's previous best set by Pat McCulla in 1977
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Hannibal: 174
2) Highland: 175
*Medalist* Hunter Parker (Hannibal): 37 **hole-in-one on No. 9 hole**
1) South Shelby: 212
2) Brookfield: 232
*Medalist* Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 38
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Moberly: 0
Hannibal: 10
Shelby Stine: 4 goals
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick
Lady Pirates: (3-0, 2-0)
Quincy High: 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin: 2
**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 9
Palmyra: 8
Dax Floweree: 4 RBI's
Liberty: 1
QND: 11
-- 6 Innings
Dylan Venvertloh: 3 hits, 4 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Liberty: 12
QND: 10
JX Routt: 7
Brown County: 17
Hallie Laning: 5 RBI's
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Culver-Stockton: 0
Lindenwood-Belleville: 3
25-20, 25-22, 25-19
James Heisse: 26 assists
Wildcats: (6-18)
