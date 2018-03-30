Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 31

Jordan Johnson (QHS) – He set a new personal and school record with a discus throw of 194-feet, 3-inches on Thursday. The school record he broke was set in 1977.

Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra) – The Panther threw 6 and two-thirds innings on the mound while allowing only one hit in a win over QND on Wednesday.

Hunter Parker (Hannibal) – Is there a better way to win a golf match than this? On the final hole of their 9-hole match versus Highland, Parker made a hole-in-one on the island green Par-3 to give the Pirates a one-stroke victory.

Ben Whittaker (QND) – The Raiders launched several home runs on Saturday, but Whittaker hit three in one game as they cruised to a pair of wins over Jacksonville.