Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 31

By Broc Hampsmire, Radio Producer
Place your vote now for Week 31 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!

    Jordan Johnson (QHS) – He set a new personal and school record with a discus throw of 194-feet, 3-inches on Thursday. The school record he broke was set in 1977.
    41%
    67 votes
    Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra) – The Panther threw 6 and two-thirds innings on the mound while allowing only one hit in a win over QND on Wednesday.
    10%
    16 votes
    Hunter Parker (Hannibal) – Is there a better way to win a golf match than this? On the final hole of their 9-hole match versus Highland, Parker made a hole-in-one on the island green Par-3 to give the Pirates a one-stroke victory.
    17%
    27 votes
    Ben Whittaker (QND) – The Raiders launched several home runs on Saturday, but Whittaker hit three in one game as they cruised to a pair of wins over Jacksonville.
    27%
    44 votes
    Brock Wood (South Shelby) – At the Knox County Invitational track/field meet, he won the 100 and 400-meter dashes as well as the long jump event.
    5%
    8 votes
