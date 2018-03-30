Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 32

Place your vote now for Week 32 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Corbin Frye (QHS) – The Blue Devils bested their old coach Brigham John, as Frye threw a complete-game, 4-hit shutout over Liberty on Thursday.
Tommy Ray (QND) – In a win over Hannibal on Wednesday he threw five shutout innings on the mound while also contributing half his team’s offense on the day with a home run and 3 RBIs.
Shelby Stine (Hannibal) – Stine is no stranger to scoring goals, and on Thursday she put six in the back of the net during a 10-0 win over Fulton.
McKenna Tackes (Keokuk) – She scored all her team’s goals with a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Washington.
Wyatt Waelder (Hannibal) – Waelder allowed only one hit in a complete-game 11-1 win over Moberly, while striking out five.
Brock Wood (South Shelby) – He took advantage of their lone meet of the week at the Monroe City Invitational by winning four events, including the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes as well as the long jump.