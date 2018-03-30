Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 32

Corbin Frye (QHS) – The Blue Devils bested their old coach Brigham John, as Frye threw a complete-game, 4-hit shutout over Liberty on Thursday.

Tommy Ray (QND) – In a win over Hannibal on Wednesday he threw five shutout innings on the mound while also contributing half his team’s offense on the day with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Shelby Stine (Hannibal) – Stine is no stranger to scoring goals, and on Thursday she put six in the back of the net during a 10-0 win over Fulton.

McKenna Tackes (Keokuk) – She scored all her team’s goals with a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Washington.

Wyatt Waelder (Hannibal) – Waelder allowed only one hit in a complete-game 11-1 win over Moberly, while striking out five.