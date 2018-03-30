Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 33

Place your vote now for Week 33 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Izzy Anderson (QND) – The Lady Raider had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-0 win over Father Tolton, along with two more goals and an assist in Saturday’s win over Dunlap.
6%
22 votes
Joe Hendricker (Brown County) – He threw a 5-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Griggsville-Perry.
15%
67 votes
Jordan Johnson (QHS) – At the Capital City Relays he broke his own school record in the discus set earlier this spring with a throw of 196 feet, 3 inches. He also won both the shot put and discus events at the Belleville West Invitational.
18%
81 votes
Lance Logsdon (Canton) – The senior hit a grand slam on consecutive days, both helping lead to wins for the Tigers.
4%
19 votes
Shelby Stine (Hannibal) – Stine set the program all-time scoring record with her 77th career goal in Friday’s win over Warrenton. She also scored all three Pirate goals in their semifinal win over Parkway West in their own tournament Saturday.
50%
223 votes
Laithan Sublette (Palmyra) – The Panther golfer shot a 69 to earn medalist and lead the team to the title at their own invitational on Wednesday. He also finished tied for third at the Hannibal Invitational on Friday.