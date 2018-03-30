Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 33

Izzy Anderson (QND) – The Lady Raider had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-0 win over Father Tolton, along with two more goals and an assist in Saturday’s win over Dunlap.

Joe Hendricker (Brown County) – He threw a 5-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Griggsville-Perry.

Jordan Johnson (QHS) – At the Capital City Relays he broke his own school record in the discus set earlier this spring with a throw of 196 feet, 3 inches. He also won both the shot put and discus events at the Belleville West Invitational.

Lance Logsdon (Canton) – The senior hit a grand slam on consecutive days, both helping lead to wins for the Tigers.

Shelby Stine (Hannibal) – Stine set the program all-time scoring record with her 77th career goal in Friday’s win over Warrenton. She also scored all three Pirate goals in their semifinal win over Parkway West in their own tournament Saturday.