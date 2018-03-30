Outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at Veterans' Home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at Veterans' Home

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Illinois Veteran's Home Illinois Veteran's Home
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among the residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

According to the IDPH earlier this week, 24 individuals experienced vomiting and diarrhea for a couple of days.

Currently, the cases are located in one building on the campus, there have been no serious illnesses and individuals are recovering, according to IDPH.

IDPH is sending staff to the Veterans' Home to investigate the kitchen and collect data on those individuals who are sick. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is the leading cause of the illness which is caused by eating contaminated food.

There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness. Most people with norovirus get better within one to three days, the CDC reports.  

RELATED:

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Beth Haven Nursing HomeBeth Haven Nursing Home

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

  • Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell
    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:01:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.