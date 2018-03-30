Outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at Veterans' Home

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among the residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

According to the IDPH earlier this week, 24 individuals experienced vomiting and diarrhea for a couple of days.

Currently, the cases are located in one building on the campus, there have been no serious illnesses and individuals are recovering, according to IDPH.

IDPH is sending staff to the Veterans' Home to investigate the kitchen and collect data on those individuals who are sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is the leading cause of the illness which is caused by eating contaminated food.

There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness. Most people with norovirus get better within one to three days, the CDC reports.

