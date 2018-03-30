Hannibal home damaged by fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal home damaged by fire

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Fire crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal. 

Crews were called to the corner of 9th Street and Lyon Street just after 4 p.m. 

Fire damage could be seen on the outside of the mobile home by the front door

Officials believe a lit cigarette was tossed into the front yard and ignited the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

