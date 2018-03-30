WIU faculty hold no confidence vote

Western Illinois University officials reported that school faculty held a no confidence vote against the University's administration.

All 506 faculty members received ballots, with 109 voting confidence, 213 voting no confidence and 181 choosing not to vote, officials stated.

WIU Board of Trustees Chair Cathy Early stated, "We value our faculty, and we certainly respect the differing points of view. When the results of the vote are formally brought forward to the Board of Trustees at our next meeting, we will discuss further. However, it is important to note that of the 506 faculty to whom ballots were sent, only 42 percent voted no. According to the Faculty Senate Constitution, a majority vote is required for a referendum to pass."

"As stated previously, including the most recent Board meeting, the Board supports the University administration. It is the opinion of the WIU Board of Trustees that the University administration has maintained the University's viability, as they were asked to do, during these unprecedented times of financial crisis and has continued to move the University forward," Earl stated.