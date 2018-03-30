WIU faculty hold no confidence vote

When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.More >>
A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
The U.S. Treasury has ruled that Illinois homeowners who prepaid their 2018 property taxes last year will receive the full state and local tax deduction.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that two Ursa men were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, it develops when cells called polyps, in the body start to grow out of control, according to the American Cancer Society.More >>
Schools across the Tri-States are beefing up security and Hannibal schools are no different. They will soon roll out new safety measures at the middle school and high school.More >>
Public hearings will begin next month throughout Illinois regarding the state's automatic voter registration system.More >>
