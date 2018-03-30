WIU faculty hold no confidence vote - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU faculty hold no confidence vote

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Sherman Hall at Western Illinois University Sherman Hall at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Western Illinois University officials reported that school faculty held a no confidence vote against the University's administration.

All 506 faculty members received ballots, with 109 voting confidence, 213 voting no confidence and 181 choosing not to vote, officials stated.

WIU Board of Trustees Chair Cathy Early stated, "We value our faculty, and we certainly respect the differing points of view. When the results of the vote are formally brought forward to the Board of Trustees at our next meeting, we will discuss further. However, it is important to note that of the 506 faculty to whom ballots were sent, only 42 percent voted no. According to the Faculty Senate Constitution, a majority vote is required for a referendum to pass." 

"As stated previously, including the most recent Board meeting, the Board supports the University administration. It is the opinion of the WIU Board of Trustees that the University administration has maintained the University's viability, as they were asked to do, during these unprecedented times of financial crisis and has continued to move the University forward," Earl stated. 

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Beth Haven Nursing HomeBeth Haven Nursing Home

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

  • Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell
    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:01:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.