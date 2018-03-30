Marion County struggles to replace closed Taylor bridge

All of the railings are rusted and the road is crumbling.

With the Taylor bridge on county road 313 closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange. Residents in the area said that's dangerous.

"We need to keep them off the highway because people just aren't as patient. They're not as knowledgeable with the farm equipment. They're not used to it being out there. That intersection is dangerous anyway." said Shannon McLean, who works in Taylor, Missouri.

That's one of the many reasons why the Marion County Commission is planning to replace the bridge.

Presiding commissioner Lyndon Bode said right now they are looking into how to fund the 1.3 million dollar project.

"We keep hearing about the federal government doing some type of transportation bill." said Bode. "Would there be funds available or something that we could tie into to at least get a portion of the bridge covered with that? The answer is nobody is sure yet."

Bode said even if federal funding does not become available to replace the bridge, they will move forward with the project. By this time next year, he hopes to have a new bridge open.

"We do have planned where we can build the bridge and have it paid for. We would have to dip into our reserve funds but that's what reserves are for. So the bridge can be built, that's the good news. It's not the easiest way but it is possible." said Bode.

Residents said a new bridge is needed sooner rather than later.

"It's driving the people crazy. Its a huge inconvenience for them with the bridge being closed. They want their bridge back." explained McLean.

Bode said they will put bids out for the project in October and construction should begin a few weeks later.