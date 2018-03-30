Marion County struggles to replace closed Taylor bridge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Marion County struggles to replace closed Taylor bridge

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Taylor bridge has been closed since November. The Taylor bridge has been closed since November.
All of the railings are rusted and the road is crumbling. All of the railings are rusted and the road is crumbling.

With the Taylor bridge on county road 313 closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange. Residents in the area said that's dangerous.

"We need to keep them off the highway because people just aren't as patient. They're not as knowledgeable with the farm equipment. They're not used to it being out there. That intersection is dangerous anyway." said Shannon McLean, who works in Taylor, Missouri.

That's one of the many reasons why the Marion County Commission is planning to replace the bridge.

Presiding commissioner Lyndon Bode said right now they are looking into how to fund the 1.3 million dollar project.

"We keep hearing about the federal government doing some type of transportation bill."  said Bode. "Would there be funds available or something that we could tie into to at least get a portion of the bridge covered with that? The answer is nobody is sure yet."

Bode said even if federal funding does not become available to replace the bridge, they will move forward with the project. By this time next year, he hopes to have a new bridge open.

 "We do have planned where we can build the bridge and have it paid for. We would have to dip into our reserve funds but that's what reserves are for. So the bridge can be built, that's the good news. It's not the easiest way but it is possible." said Bode.

Residents said a new bridge is needed sooner rather than later.

"It's driving the people crazy. Its a huge inconvenience for them with the bridge being closed. They want their bridge back." explained McLean.

Bode said they will put bids out for the project in October and construction should begin a few weeks later.

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Nursing homes consider ambulances for transportation

    Beth Haven Nursing HomeBeth Haven Nursing Home

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

    When a resident of a nursing home needs to go to the hospital, often they have to wait hours after being treated before someone can come take them home especially in the middle of the night.

    More >>

  • Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Hannibal woman sentenced for stabbing boyfriend

    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell
    Victoria NorellVictoria Norell

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

    A Hannibal woman was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault in the 1st degree, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton. 

    More >>

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:01:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.