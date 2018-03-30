Paddlewheel Popcorn reopens under new ownership

Paddlewheel Popcorn and Candy Company had been closed for a couple of months.

They also sell candy at their store.

Fresh popcorn coming out of the popper.

A Hannibal tradition will continue under new ownership.

The Paddlewheel Popcorn and Candy Company had a grand reopening at their original location Friday.

The new owners and management hope to maintain the legacy of the company.

They also want to expand the business into online sales.

"Our expectation is to not only maintain but of course growth." said General Manager Tim Dejaynes. "In marketing and development along with this base here as a satellite, we will be doing other options. This will be for sale in the Tri State area and we hope to go online with sales."

