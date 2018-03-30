The People's Choice: Quincy High's Andy Douglas

"I still think there are some people that think I'm just a former player,' laughed Quincy High Andy Douglas as he looked around an empty Blue Devil Gym.



Without a doubt it has been a memorable basketball season for Quincy High's Andy Douglas.



"You get to see kids who have that goal. You get to see them work towards it. But then you also get to see them achieve it," said Douglas reflecting on the 2017-2018 season.



After the Blue Devils lost two of their first five games, including a loss at home, they rallied to win 21 of their next 24 games.



Along that road Douglas and his Devils captured the program's 2,000th victory, an outright Western Big 6 title and the program's first regional championship since 2009.



"To win a conference outright is special. To be a part of the 2,000th program win, it's an unbelievable feeling and an unbelievable program," Douglas said.



With all that happening under Douglas's watch, it's no surprise that he was voted as the People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Boys basketball, winning over West Hancock's Reno Pinkston by less than 20 votes.



"Number one, it was an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as a Reno Pinkston, a guy who I have a lot of respect for," said Douglas.



"To do what I do, I have a blast doing it and to be recognized means a lot."



"Especially with our season this year, and how much he had to do with it, I think he definitely deserved the People's Choice," said senior guard Aaron Shoot.



"Everyone at the school loves him. He is just a really good guy so it's easy to get behind him."



But for Douglas, his work isn't about the awards. It is about his players and getting the best out of them. And that is something he watched happen with his own eyes every game this season.



"They grasped on to everything we asked them to do and did more,' he said.



"That was pretty special to be able to share an experience like that with this group."



Meanwhile, that regional title was Douglas' first as Blue Devils head coach while the Blue Devils collected their third straight Western Big 6 title under his tenure.

