Fort Madison Signing Day: Track and football send best to college ranks

While 12 Bloodhounds inked their letters of intent of Wednesday, two came from the track & field and cross country teams.



Claire Mendez and Brett Schneider decided their running days weren't done just yet and decided to lace up their running shoes for another four years. Schneider will take her talents to Cedar Falls and run for NCAA Division I Northern Iowa thanks to the opportunities available to her in the classroom.



"I've always wanted to be a teacher and Northern Iowa has a really great teaching program," said Schneider.



"I've always wanted to go there but now I can run track and cross country there while majoring in education, so it's going to be great.''



Mendez, meanwhile, will head to Loras College to continue her running career.



"It's really exciting to know that I'm kind of officially going to Loras now," she said.



"It's been kind of an idea up to this point and it is just really exciting to have a new team, a new coach and meet different people."



Meanwhile a mere season after the Fort Madison football team seems to be turning things around, there is proof. In fact, two of the Bloodhounds best signed to play at the next level.



Alex Gully decided that the junior college route was best for him and pledged to play at Iowa Western Community College.



"It honestly means a lot. It means that I've been putting in a lot of hard work over my four years of high school,' he said.



"It means a lot to me that I can show my talents at the next level. I know I'm going to be one of the smallest freshmen that are coming in so I need to help build myself up."



Lorenzo Rile II will also suit up in pads for the next four years after committing to Iowa Wesleyan.



"It feels good. I've always wanted to play college football and I'm glad I get to do it," he said.



?"I'm going to need to work on my speed, my hands and everything."

