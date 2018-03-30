Candidate Profile: James Godert for Hannibal's 1st Ward

In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.

James Godert is running to fill the seat held by Kevin Knickerbocker. Knickerbocker did not file for re-election.

Godert has been a part of the Hannibal community nearly all his life and says he would make job growth a priority if elected.

"My view is to improve community through better jobs and bringing larger businesses to Hannibal to provide those jobs, said Godert. "Good paying jobs and jobs with benefits so we can build citizens who can have pride in what they're doing."

Godert also says he wants to focus on community building to reduce crime throughout America's Hometown.