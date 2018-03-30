Area churches join together for Good Friday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Area churches join together for Good Friday

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

More than 50 people representing several different Christian denominations gathered for a service at the Kroc Center in downtown Quincy.

Good Friday is part of Holy Week and remembers the death of Christ before Easter Sunday.
 

