Local prison raises funds for Honor Flight

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -

Staff at a Tri-State prison are helping local veterans visit war memorials.

For the third time, the staff at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling raised money to help the Great River Honor Flight program.  

They sold t-shirts supporting veterans and donated $750 to Honor Flight.

The first Honor Flight of 2018 takes off for Washington, D.C. April 14th.

