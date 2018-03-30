Proposed budget handed out to Quincy aldermen

A proposed budget has been given to Quincy aldermen for the 2019 fiscal year and it includes steep cuts which could affect city services and personnel.

There's been a lot of back and forth over the past couple months at city hall with aldermen trying to figure out the best way to tackle the city's $1.8-million shortfall.

The proposed budget handed out earlier this week reduces expenditures by 3.8% compared to the 2018 fiscal budget.

The city has proposed cutting six full- time positions through attrition. Four of these positions would come from the Quincy Fire Department. Mayor Kyle Moore says this would mean fire station six would close, yet again.

"We're at the bare minimum number of firemen right now to have five stations open," said Moore. "There's no other way around it. We're not trying to scare people. It just takes a certain amount of firemen to keep a fire station open. When you even remove one, you then have to close a fire station."

Also in the proposed budget, the possibility of cutting a patrol officer position and a nuisance officer in the Planning and Development Department.

Moore says it's either cut positions or generate revenue through tax increases.

A public hearing on the budget will be held April 9. A budget has to be adopted by the end of April.