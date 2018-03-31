Firefighters battle large flames in structure fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters battle large flames in structure fire

Photo of flames from the garage fire on 1325 N. 4th Street. (Photo from Missy Rife) Photo of flames from the garage fire on 1325 N. 4th Street. (Photo from Missy Rife)
This is what the scene looked like Saturday afternoon. This is what the scene looked like Saturday afternoon.
Car and motorcycle were destroyed in the fire. Car and motorcycle were destroyed in the fire.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Fire Department said there were a lot of hazards when knocking down a garage fire Friday night.

Fire officials said it happened at 1325 North 4th Street.

The owner was welding a lawn mower when the sparks caught an object and the garage went up in flames.

Crews were on scene for three hours, fighting the fire and investigating what happened.

Firefighters responded to the scene in four minutes and because of the fast response, officials said no other home or car was damaged.

Officials did say that gas from the motorcycle and Honda CRV along with electrical wiring in the garage made it tough for crews to battle.

No one was injured. 

