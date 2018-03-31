Candidate Profile: Trisha O'Cheltree for Hannibal's 1st Ward

The number of people linked to an outbreak to synthetic cannabinoid products has grown from Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Health.More >>
The number of people linked to an outbreak to synthetic cannabinoid products has grown from Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Health.More >>
Hannibal residents in the first ward will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new city council member.More >>
Hannibal residents in the first ward will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new city council member.More >>
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for Easter Sunday.More >>
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for Easter Sunday.More >>
Quincy Fire Department said there were a lot of hazards when knocking down a garage fire Friday night.More >>
Quincy Fire Department said there were a lot of hazards when knocking down a garage fire Friday night.More >>
With the Taylor bridge closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange.More >>
With the Taylor bridge closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange.More >>
A Hannibal tradition will continue under new ownership.More >>
A Hannibal tradition will continue under new ownership.More >>
A proposed budget has been given to Quincy aldermen for the 2019 fiscal year and it includes steep cuts which could affect city services and personnel.More >>
A proposed budget has been given to Quincy aldermen for the 2019 fiscal year and it includes steep cuts which could affect city services and personnel.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
Staff at a Tri-State prison are helping local veterans visit war memorials.More >>
Staff at a Tri-State prison are helping local veterans visit war memorials.More >>
Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.More >>
Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.More >>