Candidate Profile: Trisha O'Cheltree for Hannibal's 1st Ward

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Hannibal residents in the first ward will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new city council member. 

Trisha O'Cheltree is running to fill the seat held by Kevin Knickerbocker. Knickerbocker did not file for re-election.

O'Cheltree said she has been very active in the community all her life. If elected, she wants to focus on job growth.

"The biggest thing I've heard when talking with the community is they want to see better paying jobs for Hannibal and growth in that department because when their kids are growing up and going to college, they don't want to move home because there aren't enough good paying jobs here." she said.

O'Cheltree is running against James Godert who is also focused on job growth. For more on Godert, click here.

