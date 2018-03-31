Kids hunt for Easter eggs in Washington Park

The easter bunny was there too

Central Baptist Church held a community Easter egg hunt at Washington Park Saturday morning.

Dozens of kids showed up to fill their Easter baskets with eggs filled with candy.

The eggs were separated in different age groups.

Parents say it was a fun time and the perfect day for an Easter egg hunt.

"It's a great way to get the kids out of the house on an Easter day. It's a nice beautiful day. It's right before Easter so it's a great way to celebrate." said parent Heaven Ditto.

There were several hundred eggs and they were picked up in a matter of minutes.