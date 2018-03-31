Volunteers work to restore log cabins

The site of the cabin that the group is working to restore.

Work to maintain the log cabins on Quinsippi Island continued Saturday.

Volunteers with Friends of the Log Cabins were at the park on the island sweeping out the cabins and doing other maintenance work.

The organization is also restoring a cabin right now. They are raising money for the process that is expected to cost around $40,000.

"We've laid the concrete foundations for the Frazier cabin which is one of the ones we are wanting to re erect. We had to disassemble it due to advanced deterioration so we're hoping to be able to raise enough money to put it back up." said the association's President, John Gebhardt.

If you would like to help the Friends of the Log Cabins, their next work day is scheduled for April 21.