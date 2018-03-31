Winter Weather Advisories across the Tri-States on Easter Sunday

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for Easter Sunday.

Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Adams, Brown, and Pike County starting at 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM Monday.

Schuyler and Scott County starting 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM Monday.

WGEM Meteorologist Chelsea Smith said for most of Sunday morning it will be dry with cloudy skies. The snow will move in during the afternoon and evening.

Smith said most of the Tri-States could receive 1" to 3" of snow or possibly more. She adds the most northern counties including the cities of Fort Madison and Keokuk may miss out on the snow completely.

"As of right now models are keeping the larger snow amounts for our southern counties and to the south of the Tri-States," Smith said. "However, if this system tracks a little to the north everyone in the Tri-States could see snow and larger snow totals."

Smith said even though ground temperatures are above freezing, snow may stick to the roads. Snow is expected to stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces. If you have travel plans, prepare for slick road conditions and visibility to be reduced at times.

"The StormTrak Weather Team will continue to keep a close watch as the system unfolds," said Smith. "Once we get a little closer we will have a better handle of exactly when the snow will start and how much we will get."

