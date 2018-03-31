IDPH has confirmed one dead and several with severe bleeding from "fake weed"

With the Taylor bridge closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange.More >>
Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Western Illinois University officials reported that school faculty held a no confidence vote against the University's administration.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among the residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.
Quincy officials announced they will be working on 36th Street between Maine and Broadway beginning Monday.
The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off their first Diversity & Inclusion Academy on May 2.
The local economy is set to benefit as the national economy is expected to grow 2.9% this year.
Would you ever consider running from Quincy to Peoria?
