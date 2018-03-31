IDPH has confirmed one dead and several with severe bleeding from "fake weed"

The number of people linked to an outbreak to synthetic cannabinoid products continues to rise, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made, mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices.

Officials said K2, spice, synthetic marijuana, and legal weed, are some examples of what is being reported.

As of March 30, 2018, Illinois Department of public health has received reports of 38 cases, including one death, linked to an outbreak, since March 7, 2018.

Officials said the cases report using synthetic cannabinoid products before suffering from severe bleeding.

The report found that many of the cases are being reported in the Chicago area, contaminated products could be in counties across the state.

People have received the products from convenience stores, dealers, and friends.

If you have purchased any of this product in the past month, officials said do not use it.

If you have used any of these products, and start experiencing severe, unexplained bleeding or bruising, please have someone take you to the hospital immediately or call 911.

Do not walk or drive yourself. Tell your health care providers about the possible link between your symptoms and synthetic cannabinoid use.

Officials said these chemicals are called cannabinoids because they are similar to the ones found in the marijuana plant.

Because of this similarity, IDPH said synthetic cannabinoids are sometimes misleadingly called "synthetic marijuana" or "fake weed," and they are often marketed as safe, legal alternatives to that drug.

Officials warn the opposite however. IDPH said they are not safe and may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana.

The report said their effects can be unpredictable and, in some cases, more dangerous or even life-threatening.