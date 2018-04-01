Adams County bridge replacement to close portion of road

The route will be closed until mid-June, weather dependent.

The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane.

There will be no marked detour routes, so drivers are advised to consider alternate routes.

The box culvert is located approximately three miles southeast of the I-172 Marblehead interchange.

The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane.

A bridge replacement in Adams County will close down a portion of the road.

Starting on Tuesday, the Adams County Highway Department will close a section of East 1083rd Lane.

Crews will be replacing a box culvert across Possum Hollow Creek.

The culvert is located about three miles southeast of the I-172 Marblehead interchange.

The route will be closed until mid-June, weather dependent.

