Adams County bridge replacement to close portion of road - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County bridge replacement to close portion of road

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane. The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane.
The box culvert is located approximately three miles southeast of the I-172 Marblehead interchange. The box culvert is located approximately three miles southeast of the I-172 Marblehead interchange.
There will be no marked detour routes, so drivers are advised to consider alternate routes. There will be no marked detour routes, so drivers are advised to consider alternate routes.
The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane. The Adams County Highway Department will close a portion of East 1083rd Lane.
The route will be closed until mid-June, weather dependent. The route will be closed until mid-June, weather dependent.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A bridge replacement in Adams County will close down a portion of the road. 

Starting on Tuesday, the Adams County Highway Department will close a section of East 1083rd Lane. 

Crews will be replacing a box culvert across Possum Hollow Creek. 

The culvert is located about three miles southeast of the I-172 Marblehead interchange. 

The route will be closed until mid-June, weather dependent. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.