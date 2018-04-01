Adams County bridge replacement to close portion of road

With the Taylor bridge closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange.More >>
With the Taylor bridge closed, farmers in the area have to take their machinery out on the highway 61/24 interchange.More >>
A Hannibal tradition will continue under new ownership.More >>
A Hannibal tradition will continue under new ownership.More >>
A proposed budget has been given to Quincy aldermen for the 2019 fiscal year and it includes steep cuts which could affect city services and personnel.More >>
A proposed budget has been given to Quincy aldermen for the 2019 fiscal year and it includes steep cuts which could affect city services and personnel.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
Staff at a Tri-State prison are helping local veterans visit war memorials.More >>
Staff at a Tri-State prison are helping local veterans visit war memorials.More >>
Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.More >>
Area churches joined together for Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.More >>
Fire crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal.More >>
Fire crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal.More >>
Western Illinois University officials reported that school faculty held a no confidence vote against the University's administration.More >>
Western Illinois University officials reported that school faculty held a no confidence vote against the University's administration.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among the residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among the residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
Quincy officials announced they will be working on 36th Street between Maine and Broadway beginning Monday.More >>
Quincy officials announced they will be working on 36th Street between Maine and Broadway beginning Monday.More >>