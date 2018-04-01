Local church holds special Easter Sunday service

The congregation at First Christian Church in Quincy held a special Easter service at 10:30 Sunday morning.

People heard the story of Jesus' resurrection, sang hymnals and put flowers on the cross.

"Now is the time to reaffirm that Jesus rose and because of that we have eternal life after this life that we are presently living," said Carol Ann Moseley, an elder at First Christian Church.

For many churches, Easter is their biggest service of the year with volunteers helping in advance to make the service extra special.

