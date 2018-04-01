Local church holds special Easter Sunday service - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local church holds special Easter Sunday service

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The congregation putting flowers on the cross. The congregation putting flowers on the cross.
The congregation putting flowers on the cross. The congregation putting flowers on the cross.
Those at First Christian Church say it's important to remember the real meaning of Easter Sunday. Those at First Christian Church say it's important to remember the real meaning of Easter Sunday.
Christians across the Tri-States started their day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday. Christians across the Tri-States started their day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday.
The congregation at First Christian Church in Quincy held a special Easter service at 10:30 Sunday morning. The congregation at First Christian Church in Quincy held a special Easter service at 10:30 Sunday morning.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Christians across the Tri-States started their day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The congregation at First Christian Church in Quincy held a special Easter service at 10:30 Sunday morning. 

People heard the story of Jesus' resurrection, sang hymnals and put flowers on the cross. 

Those at First Christian Church say it's important to remember the real meaning of Easter Sunday.

"Now is the time to reaffirm that Jesus rose and because of that we have eternal life after this life that we are presently living," said Carol Ann Moseley, an elder at First Christian Church.

For many churches, Easter is their biggest service of the year with volunteers helping in advance to make the service extra special. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.